Lawmakers consider bill that would increase taxes on fuel, other energy resources

Potential fuel tax increase
By Ayah Galal
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WFSB) - Taxes are due today and more taxes could be coming for Connecticut residents.

A new bill is being considered by lawmakers and if passed, it would increase taxes on fuel and other energy sources.

The bill is Senate Bill 1145.

Some energy leaders gathered Tuesday, expressing their concern over this bill.

They said residents who are already struggling will have to pay even more for gas.

This comes as the gas tax holiday will come to a complete end in Connecticut in less than two weeks.

The gas tax holiday was introduced last year to help alleviate the pain at the pump as gas prices soared.

It suspended a 25-cent tax on each gallon of gas. But gradually five cents in tax have been getting added back.

Under this new bill being introduced, the price of gasoline could increase by 72-cents a gallon, costing the average household an additional $475 per year.

Home heating oil and diesel could increase by 83-cents a gallon, costing the average household an extra $663 a year.

Energy leaders spoke out against the legislation Tuesday.

“This will be a fourth tax on gasoline in the state of Connecticut. The nutmeg state residents are already paying three separate gasoline taxes. This would further increase transportation costs for those people,” said Peter Brennan, Executive Director for New England Convenience Store & Energy Marketers Association, Inc.

Connecticut consumers said they wish the gas tax holiday would stick around.

“It makes a huge difference,” said Lorraine Muzzulin of New Britain. “Costs less money. You can buy other things.”

This bill has been introduced by the Environmental Committee.

It would need support from the General Assembly before it could become law.

