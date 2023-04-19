Man arrested for threatening to shoot up, bomb CT tech supply business
DANBURY, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested for threatening to kill a coworker and bomb his employer in Danbury.
Danbury police said they charged 32-year-old Jun Yao Chen with first-degree threatening, third-degree criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.
A system check of Jun also revealed that he had a valid Connecticut pistol permit. As a result of that and the severity of the claims, a risk protection order was completed.
Officers said they responded to the Arcmed-Diba Industries Inc. business on Shelter Rock Road on Monday.
They met with a manager who said that an incident took place between two employees, and that one of them threatened to kill the other.
“Additionally, a witness told police that the same employee made a threat to shoot up and bomb the building,” Danbury police said. “A check of the suspect revealed that he has a valid CT Pistol Permit and multiple firearms registered to him.”
A search warrant was executed, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition in various calibers and all known weapons were seized, police said.
Jun was held on a $1,000,000 bond.
“This is still an active investigation,” police said.
Anyone with information was asked to contact the Danbury police at 203-797-4611.
