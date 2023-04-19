Contests
Man arrested for threatening to shoot up, bomb CT tech supply business

By Rob Polansky
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
DANBURY, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested for threatening to kill a coworker and bomb his employer in Danbury.

Danbury police said they charged 32-year-old Jun Yao Chen with first-degree threatening, third-degree criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

Jun Yao Chen was charged with threatening and other offenses after police said he threatened to...
Jun Yao Chen was charged with threatening and other offenses after police said he threatened to shoot up and bomb his employer in Danbury, according to police.(Danbury police)

A system check of Jun also revealed that he had a valid Connecticut pistol permit. As a result of that and the severity of the claims, a risk protection order was completed.

Officers said they responded to the Arcmed-Diba Industries Inc. business on Shelter Rock Road on Monday.

They met with a manager who said that an incident took place between two employees, and that one of them threatened to kill the other.

“Additionally, a witness told police that the same employee made a threat to shoot up and bomb the building,” Danbury police said. “A check of the suspect revealed that he has a valid CT Pistol Permit and multiple firearms registered to him.”

A search warrant was executed, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition in various calibers and all known weapons were seized, police said.

Jun was held on a $1,000,000 bond.

“This is still an active investigation,” police said.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Danbury police at 203-797-4611.

