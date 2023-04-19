New agreement keeps St. Bernard School open

UNCASVILLE, CT (WFSB) - St. Bernard Catholic School is guaranteed to stay open for at least another 20 years.

“We’re in a much better place than we were even a few weeks ago,” Head of School Don Macrino said. “The school is going to be around for a long time and our future is ensured.”

After the Diocese of Norwich declared bankruptcy, it was decided to sell the Uncasville school.

Students like John Paul Peck didn’t know what the future would hold.

“Wow, am I really not going to be able to graduate, am I not going to be able to walk the stage with cap and gown,” Peck wondered.

Now, there is a new plan and students are considering the school saved.

An agreement has been reached to auction off the school to the highest bidder. Whoever that is will act as a landlord to the property. The school would pay a “doable” rent and, best of all for students, the school would remain open and operating for another 20 years.

“It cannot be compared to many if not any schools in Connecticut,” Peck said.

Students say they relied on their faith over the last few weeks to try and keep the school afloat.

“I had faith we would preserve through I never for one moment thought that this school would shut down,” junior Sienna Sferrazza said.

Junior Nikita Shovkmud is from Ukraine. He came to America at the start of the war. When he heard the school might close, he thought:

“Unfortunately, probably, this would be the last thing for me here,” Shovkmud said.

He is in America on his own. His parents are in Ukraine still. He’s been keeping them in the loop on what has been happening with his education.

“I was telling them some of the bad things, but I was more excited to tell them good things.,” Shovkmud said.

