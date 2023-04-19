Contests
Panel holds inaugural meeting to discuss 5-year plan for child care in Connecticut

A blue ribbon panel was recently created with the goal of ensuring a robust system for families, providers, and the economy over the next five years.
By Jay Kenney and Olivia Schueller
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:42 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Later this morning, Gov. Lamont is expected to attend the inaugural meeting of the Connecticut blue ribbon panel on child care.

The costs of child care have become astronomical for many families, especially single parents.

According to Ready Nation, child care costs individual parents more than $5,000 per year.

The report also says that the government loses about $21b in lost income and sales tax revenues because of a lack of child care, causing them to earn and consume less from the local economy.

The Connecticut blue ribbon panel designated to design the 5-year strategic plan consists of child care providers, early childhood education organizations, and parents.

The meeting will be held today at 9 a.m. at the Lyceum in Hartford.

After the meeting, Lt. Gov. Bysiewicz will hold a panel discussion on child care.

