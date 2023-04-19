Parents accused of neglecting, abusing children in Southington

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A complaint about two children believed to have been neglected and abused led to the arrests of two people.

Police in Southington said they arrested Brian Bushnell, 31, and 29-year-old Casimarie Castro. Both were charged with two counts each of negligent cruelty to persons and risk of injury to a child.

On June 21, 2022, the Southington police said they received an anonymous complaint that requested a welfare check of two juveniles believed to have been neglected, abused and living in unsuitable conditions.

They said they learned that the Department of Children and Families had also received a similar complaint and planned to open its own independent investigation.

Police said a home visit conducted by DCF Investigators revealed that the residence was full of clutter and garbage. There was also a strong odor of urine. Feces was found on the walls of the children’s bedroom.

DCF investigators reportedly worked with the parents, Bushnell and Castro, to clean the residence, and permitted the children to remain at the home. Police said there were no signs of physical abuse at that time.

On July 5, 2022, DCF received a second complaint of neglect/abuse from a witness. That prompted DCF investigators to return to the home. The second complaint came after the witness saw unexplained bruising on the two children.

DCF investigators also saw the bruising on the juveniles, and noted that one of them appeared very thin. Police said it was determined that the children would be removed from the residence and placed in the temporary care of another family member.

However, an examination of the two children could not determine if the bruises were the result of physical abuse.

As part of the investigation, a witness reported seeing the door handle to the children’s bedroom was backwards, which allowed it to only be unlocked from the outside. The lock was later returned to its proper position. Bushnell told investigators that the lock was inoperable.

On Feb. 16, 2023, Bushnell and Castro were both arrested. They were released on $20,000 non-surety bond and appeared in the New Britain Court April 7.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.