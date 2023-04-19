Police investigating string of car break-ins in Windsor Locks

Contests
Police investigate string of car break-ins in Windsor Locks
By Dylan Fearon
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - Several cars were broken into in one part of Windsor Locks this week.

One family had items stolen out of four cars.

Dillon Marando still has some shattered glass to get rid of in his driveway.

“It’s just sad. Tiring,” Marando said.

Four of his family’s cars were broken into this week. A few small items were stolen, too.

“It’s scary really especially after just having a baby and stuff. I don’t want that to happen around here and I’m sure most people don’t,” said Marando.

Down Woodland Street, Glass USA is replacing another victim’s smashed window and cleaning up broken glass in the car.

“It’s been crazy they hit 4 towns around us so,” Marando said.

As many as eight cars were broken into on four streets Tuesday around 4 a.m.

Windsor Locks Police Lieutenant Paul Cherniack said they’re looking for a group of people who sped off in two getaway cars.

Police believe the group also broke into cars in East Windsor, Suffield, and Agawam, Massachusetts.

“We have seen a pattern of car breaks,” said Cherniack. “The brazenness has definitely increased.”

According to the Connecticut Department of Emergency Services, there were more than 1,100 car break-in cases during the first three months of the year.

It’s a decrease from the previous two years, but police are still seeing a trend over the last couple of weeks.

“We look for patterns. Times and dates. We look at neighborhoods to see if they’re condensed to a given area,” Cherniack said.

“It’s just gotta stop really it’s just causing more damage really and what are they getting out of it,” said Marando.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

