Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Progressives call for ouster of Justice Thomas

By Peter Zampa
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The fallout from a ProPublica report that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas failed to disclose gifts for decades continues in Washington. Ethics questions are looming as lawmakers and activists increase their calls for consequences. Some are calling for an immediate resignation.

Recent revelations highlighted Thomas receiving gifts from Republican billionaire mega donor Harlan Crow. The gifts included luxury trips on yachts and private jets, stays at fancy resorts, six-figure bibles, and doing real estate deals with Crow. These all went undisclosed in financial forms.

“it’s not enough to amend and try to hide your corruption. It’s too late for that,” said Rep. Hank Johnson (D-Georgia).

Johnson, alongside colleagues and activists called for the historic ouster of a justice. Disclosures are a standard practice for Members of Congress and judges in the U.S.

“Justice Thomas has been brazenly compromised and corrupted by Republican dark money,” said Johnson.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Dick Durbin (D-Illi.) wants a code of ethics to be implemented for Supreme Court Justices, currently nonexistent. He also wants Thomas to testify before his committee, which he acknowledges is unlikely.

Republicans on that committee, like Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) say Thomas is unfairly targeted.

“Everybody should follow reporting requirements and my understanding is that Justice Thomas has followed the requirements,” said Hawley.

Thomas says colleagues advised him he did not need to report these gifts because they were from a friend who did not have any business before the court. Disclosure guidance for the court recently changed and Thomas says he plans to adhere to it going forward. Hawley is not concerned about his behavior.

“What I have a lot of concerns about is the multi decade effort now to target Clarence Thomas by these liberal activist groups,” said Hawley.

Durbin is considering a hearing surrounding these ethics questions. It is not clear exactly when that might take place.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Wednesday Apr. 19. Here's the 12 p.m. forecast.
Technical Discussion: June-like warmth before rain impacts part of the weekend!
Hugo Moraes-DeLima.
Man arrested for running illegal dental operation in a Danbury hotel room
School staff checked voicemails this morning that contained a message of a threat.
South Windsor High School dismisses early due to threat
Pictured left to right: Justin Tatsapaugh and Jose Oliveras Suarez.
Two additional UConn students arrested for vandalism following championship win
Police say 10-year-old Anthony Duran died from injuries he sustained as a result of an incident...
Police: Boy, 10, dies from injuries after fight at trampoline park

Latest News

Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
Patches, a 40-pound cat, has found his forever home, according to an animal shelter in Virginia.
‘We love that belly’: 40-pound cat finds forever home after gaining online audience
Four chimps were joyously reunited at a Florida sanctuary after they were rescued from a...
4 chimps rescued from roadside zoo hug and groom each other when reunited at sanctuary
FILE - Woods shattered multiple bones in his right leg and ankle in February 2021 when the SUV...
Tiger Woods has ankle surgery, rest of majors in doubt
FILE — Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg speaks at a press conference after the...
Judge: House GOP can question ex-prosecutor about Trump case