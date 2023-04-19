Public meeting held on proposed distribution center in Middlebury

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Controversy continues over a proposed distribution center in Middlebury.

At a meeting on Tuesday, Middlebury residents were able to voice their opinions on the proposed distribution center.

The town’s conservation committee has the next 35 days to deliberate and decide whether or not the proposed plan to build a 720 square ft warehouse should be passed.

The proposal is to build the warehouse on Middlebury’s wetlands.

The warehouse could be built on Christian Road, but residents, the conservation commission and developers are all at odds with the environmental impact.

“I mean they’re filling in over 16,000 square ft. of wetlands. That is an impact,” said one Middlebury resident.

However, the developer’s lawyer says they would have a proper approach to the area.

“The commission hired its own engineer and their own wetland soil scientist who agreed our proposal and design, the wetlands design of the project, the mitigation plan and engineering design all meet appropriate state standards saying we are not doing any harm to the wetlands,” said attorney Ned Fitzpatrick.

But according to Jennifer Mahr, the president of the Middlebury Small Town alliance, the commission has enough evidence to deny the applicant.

“Connecticut defines wetland by the soil type they’ve been properly delineated. They’re filling them in and the application can be denied,” said Mahr.

As of now the building does not have an occupant.

The applicant’s attorney says there is a potential group of suitors who would be interested if the application is passed by commission.

