Stone Academy students asked to take ‘refresher course’

The I-Team has learned students received the update this week. The “refresher course” is being offered to students who had already graduated and passed the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX). The Department of Public Health believes that is around 100 students. Those graduates have been in limbo since mid-February when Stone Academy abruptly closed all three campuses.

The graduates have been unable to use their education and work as a nurse. The state is now explaining a process to receive their license.

DPH is asking graduates to sign a stipulated agreement. The agreement is that the graduate agrees to not use their LPN license until after the graduate completes a refresher course. The course will consist of an 8 hour in-person skills review and 5 days (40 hours) of clinical experience. The state says it is asking students to do this because of educational concerns that Stone graduates may not be prepared to successfully take care of patients.

If a graduate chooses not to sign the agreement and take the refresher course, DPH may open an investigation into that student’s preparation and may take disciplinary action against his or her license.

The course is free for students. DPH estimates the program will cost $395,000. The state says it is exploring using a federal crisis grant to cover the costs, but until then the state is using the general fund to get the program started.

This all only applies to students that had already graduated and were just waiting on their license.

A clear plan for the students who hadn’t graduated has not yet been released. The state is still working to audit their transcripts.

