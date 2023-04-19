Woman in Bristol suffers gunshot wound to the head

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - A woman in Bristol was said to be recovering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Bristol police said they received a call for a shooting on Louisiana Avenue around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday,

“Patrol officers responded and located a conscious female victim with a gunshot wound to her head,” police said.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Bristol police said they remained on scene to conduct an investigation.

“This appears to be an isolated incident and there are no threats to the public,” they said.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Bristol police Det. Robert Mendela at 860-314-4571.

