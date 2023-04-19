Work zone camera program

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - It is National Work Zone Awareness Week and today is “go orange day”, bringing attention to highway and road worker safety.

There is a new pilot program here where you will be ticketed for going too fast by a work zone.

Dot launched this speed safety camera program about a week and a half ago.

It started last Monday in three locations around the state, in Newtown, Norwalk, and Waterbury on 84 Westbound.

The whole purpose is to ensure the safety of highway construction workers.

You will see signs 500 feet and 200 feet before work zones, telling you to slow down to 15 miles an hour, and a white car with a camera on top will gage how fast you’re going.

The first offense is a warning, second is a $75 dollars fine, and every other is a $150 fine.

So far the program is successful.

“What we’re hearing from crews out in the field is that motorists are seeing these signs, they’re becoming aware that there is speed camera enforcement and they’re slowing themselves down which is really the most important thing on what we’re trying to do”, said spokesperson for the CT Department of Transportation Josh Morgan.

In 1995 David Ferraro was hit by a drunk driver, and if the point of impact was slightly different the outcome could have been fatal.

“We were paving at night in Greenwich and a drunk driver had fallen asleep at the wheel…crashed into me and a pickup truck I was standing next to”, said Ferraro.

“I live in severe pain every moment of my life. It severely damaged my back and my neck…I’ve had surgeries and issues. I’m very lucky thought because I was able to go home to my family, many of my coworkers weren’t that lucky and end up in a fatal situation”, he continued.

Remember to slow down around work zones to avoid getting fined or injuring the workers.

