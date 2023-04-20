Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

4 injured, 15 forced out after fire tears through Meriden home

Four people are recovering at the hospital after a fire at a multi-family home in Meriden.
By Jay Kenney and Cassidy Williams
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 4:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Four people are recovering at the hospital after a fire at a multi-family home in Meriden.

Meriden Fire Chief Ken Morgan said the blaze occurred near the intersection of Colony St. and Cross St.

Reports of the fire first came into dispatch around 1:15 a.m. Thursday morning, according to Chief Morgan.

Around that same time, a person showed up at the Pratt St. Fire Station about a half mile away from here with injured that appeared related to this fire.

When firefighters got to the home, they quickly rescued someone from the 2nd floor.

In total, the chief says four people were taken to the hospital, including the individual that showed up at the fire station.

When asked if the fire seemed suspicious, Chief Morgan said, “At this point, we’re not sure, we’re still investigating that. There are some issues that we need to sort out still to determine exactly what is going on, so we have brought in the police department to help us with this investigation.”

About 15 people lived in the multi-family home.

They are now displaced as there is extensive heat damage to the 2nd and 3rd floors of the building.

The Red Cross is at the scene assisting victims of the fire.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A stretch of I-84 in Southington is finally back open tonight after being closed for almost...
I-84 west in Southington open back up following serious crash
Peter Manfredonia pleaded guilty to two murders in 2020 as part of a crime spree, court...
Former UConn student sentenced for murder, kidnapping
The incident happened in Westport around 3 a.m. this morning.
‘Errant tire’ shears off vehicle roof, causes serious crash on I-95
The following is a technical discussion written by Eyewitness News meteorologists.
Technical Discussion: June-like warmth before rain impacts part of the weekend!
Police say that this was an isolated incident with no active threat to the public.
Woman in Bristol suffers gunshot wound to the head

Latest News

Local dispensaries are holding celebrations today to celebrate 4/20.
Cannabis dispensaries prepare for first 4/20 after recreational marijuana legalization
A stretch of I-84 in Southington is finally back open tonight after being closed for almost...
I-84 west in Southington open back up following serious crash
The following is a technical discussion written by Eyewitness News meteorologists.
Technical Discussion: June-like warmth before rain impacts part of the weekend!
Local dispensaries are holding celebrations today to celebrate 4/20.
Cannabis dispensaries prepare for first 4/20 after recreational marijuana legalization