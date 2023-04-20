4 injured, 15 forced out after fire tears through Meriden home

MERIDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Four people are recovering at the hospital after a fire at a multi-family home in Meriden.

Meriden Fire Chief Ken Morgan said the blaze occurred near the intersection of Colony St. and Cross St.

Reports of the fire first came into dispatch around 1:15 a.m. Thursday morning, according to Chief Morgan.

Around that same time, a person showed up at the Pratt St. Fire Station about a half mile away from here with injured that appeared related to this fire.

When firefighters got to the home, they quickly rescued someone from the 2nd floor.

In total, the chief says four people were taken to the hospital, including the individual that showed up at the fire station.

When asked if the fire seemed suspicious, Chief Morgan said, “At this point, we’re not sure, we’re still investigating that. There are some issues that we need to sort out still to determine exactly what is going on, so we have brought in the police department to help us with this investigation.”

About 15 people lived in the multi-family home.

They are now displaced as there is extensive heat damage to the 2nd and 3rd floors of the building.

The Red Cross is at the scene assisting victims of the fire.

This is a developing story.

