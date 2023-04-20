Cannabis dispensaries prepare for first 4/20 after recreational marijuana legalization

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Dispensaries around the state are gearing up for a big day.

Many 4/20 events will be held today, including one at Fine Fettle in Newington.

The dispensary opens at 9 a.m., and they will have free swag and donuts for customers today.

This is the first 4/20 since recreational pot has become fully legal in the state of Connecticut.

According to the State Department of Consumer Protection, in the first week of sales, recreational pot brought in over $2 million to the state.

The DOT has a few reminders so everyone can stay safe on the roads.

With many people partaking in 4/20 activities today, officials remind drivers that any impaired driving is illegal and carries serious consequences.

So if you indulge, stay home or get a safe ride.

