Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Cannabis dispensaries prepare for first 4/20 after recreational marijuana legalization

Local dispensaries are holding celebrations today to celebrate 4/20.
By Jay Kenney and Marcy Jones
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Dispensaries around the state are gearing up for a big day.

Many 4/20 events will be held today, including one at Fine Fettle in Newington.

The dispensary opens at 9 a.m., and they will have free swag and donuts for customers today.

This is the first 4/20 since recreational pot has become fully legal in the state of Connecticut.

According to the State Department of Consumer Protection, in the first week of sales, recreational pot brought in over $2 million to the state.

The DOT has a few reminders so everyone can stay safe on the roads.

With many people partaking in 4/20 activities today, officials remind drivers that any impaired driving is illegal and carries serious consequences.

So if you indulge, stay home or get a safe ride.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A stretch of I-84 in Southington is finally back open tonight after being closed for almost...
I-84 west in Southington open back up following serious crash
Peter Manfredonia pleaded guilty to two murders in 2020 as part of a crime spree, court...
Former UConn student sentenced for murder, kidnapping
The incident happened in Westport around 3 a.m. this morning.
‘Errant tire’ shears off vehicle roof, causes serious crash on I-95
The following is a technical discussion written by Eyewitness News meteorologists.
Technical Discussion: June-like warmth before rain impacts part of the weekend!
Police say that this was an isolated incident with no active threat to the public.
Woman in Bristol suffers gunshot wound to the head

Latest News

A stretch of I-84 in Southington is finally back open tonight after being closed for almost...
I-84 west in Southington open back up following serious crash
The following is a technical discussion written by Eyewitness News meteorologists.
Technical Discussion: June-like warmth before rain impacts part of the weekend!
4 injured, 15 forced out after fire tears through Meriden home
4 injured, 15 forced out after fire tears through Meriden home
Local dispensaries are holding celebrations today to celebrate 4/20.
Cannabis dispensaries prepare for first 4/20 after recreational marijuana legalization