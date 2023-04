NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters responded to a house fire in New Britain on Thursday morning.

The fire broke out on Reservoir Road around 3 a.m.

A Channel 3 crew on the scene saw extensive damage to the home:

Firefighters responded to a house fire in New Britain on Thursday morning. Here is raw video from the scene.

No other details were released.

