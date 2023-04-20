Contests
Disney reportedly cutting thousands of jobs, including at ESPN

ESPN's headquarters in Bristol (file).(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Disney is reportedly getting ready to cut thousands of jobs as part of a second wave of layoffs.

A report said ESPN will begin informing some of its employees as early as next week.

The cuts include some on-air talent and management.

Disney said it is eliminating as many as 7,000 jobs over three rounds.

The company said it will also lay off about 15 percent of the staff in its entertainment division next week as well.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

