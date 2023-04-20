Former NBA star speaks at Naugatuck high on the dangers of addiction, Hope in recovery

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WFSB) - 15% of high school students reported using some sort of illicit drug, according to the CDC.

Tonight, a Former NBA star used his own personal struggles with addiction to make a difference.

“I really believe in the message of the first day, rather than the worst day,” said Chris Herren.

Chris Herren played for the Celtics at the young age of 24.

Herren also battled a heroin and alcohol addiction.

He overdosed 4 times.

“I woke up every day and I took a chance at dying for 10 years. I know what it’s like to give my kids a kiss and say daddy will be right back, knowing there was a chance I wasn’t coming back,” Chris said.

He’s been sober for 14 years and spent the last 12 traveling the country telling his story and spreading his message of early intervention.

“When it comes to drugs, when it comes to heroin and fentanyl, the headlines, the deaths, the worst day, how it ends, rather than understanding why it’s beginning and if we want to change our future and change our children, they need to understand and learn the whole spectrum of addiction,” Chris explained.

Drug overdoses are nearing record levels, and the numbers are only going up.

New Haven saw 12 overdoses in just two weeks back in February.

For Cameron, a nonprofit bringing awareness to addiction and overdoses, hopes to remove the stigma and encourage open conversations.

“When Cameron died, that was our first time hearing about the dangers of fentanyl. We knew about the dangers of opioids, obviously OxyContin,” said Fiona Firine, President & Co-Founder, For Cameron. “The earlier and the more honest conversations parents can have with their children, the better.”

