Hartford holds first-ever Ramadan dinner ceremony at city hall

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - It was a special night in the city of Hartford as the capital city held its first-ever Ramadan dinner ceremony at city hall.

Ramadan is the holiest time of year for Muslims all over the world.

From dawn until sunset, Muslims abstain from eating and drinking.

It’s a time of reflection and gratitude.

“We try to be the best people as possible. So we have patience and kindness and it’s really a time where we gather together. So most of the night is spent eating big dinners, community dinners, and going to community prayers,” said Erna Alic, Hartford.

Tonight, the city hosted a Ramadan dinner inside city hall.

More than 150 people gathered to break their fasts together.

Iftar is the meal eaten after sunset.

“We wanted to send a message that we are stronger because of all of those immigrant groups who have made Hartford home,” Mayor Luke Bronin, Hartford.

Tonight’s Iftar had a special focus on those who’ve come to the capital city as refugees in recent years.

“We as a city have our arms and our hearts open and we want to make sure that those families who have made Hartford home, feel at home,” Mayor Bronin said.

Refugees from Afghanistan, Bosnia, Syria, and other countries gathered in the heart of the city to pray together and break their fasts together.

“It’s a hard transformation from Afghanistan to here. For some of the people it’s hard to find other people to know and this is the way we connect people together,” said Yalda Amiri, Board Member, Afghan Society of Connecticut.

Yalda works closely with the Afghan refugee community.

She says the month of Ramadan is very special.

“Not just not eating, it’s just to get our hearts more clean you know,” Yalda added.

Attendees say tonight’s event serves as a reminder that refugees in the city have a community supporting them.

“It’s such an amazing experience to have this be a public event and for refugees to see that we’re welcomed in the city of Hartford for them,” said Erna.

