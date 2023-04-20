Police: Man caused deadly crash that involved Vernon police cruiser

(WFSB) – A man is facing charges after he caused a deadly crash that involved a Vernon police cruiser, according to police.

Authorities said he was driving under the influence.

Police said the crash happened on April 2 around 7 p.m. at the intersection of Hartford Turnpike and Center Road in Vernon.

Bianca Colon, 26, was killed in the crash.

Authorities said Vernon police officer Andre Lisee was driving eastbound on Hartford Turnpike that night. The officer was responding to an “officer needs assistance call” with his emergency lights and siren on.

Phillip Vargas, 33, was driving westbound on Hartford Turnpike. Colon and their juvenile son were also in the car, police said.

Vargas turned in front of Lisee’s vehicle at the intersection and the vehicles collided, police said.

Colon was killed in the crash.

Lisee, Vargas and the child were hurt in the crash, police said.

Police later found about 27 nip bottles of Fireball in Vargas’ vehicle, according to court paperwork. Some of them were unopened, some opened, and some were damaged.

You can read Vargas’ redacted arrest warrant below:

“The Manchester Police Department was the lead investigative agency at the request of Tolland County State’s Attorney Matthew Gedansky,” said Manchester police.

The investigation found Vargas was at-fault and caused the crash, according to police.

“After consultation with State’s Attorney Gedansky, it was determined that there would be no criminal charges against Officer Lisee,” said Manchester police.

Vargas was arrested in Bridgeport on Thursday.

Police said Vargas was charged with manslaughter second-degree with a motor vehicle, reckless endangerment second-degree, operating under the influence, operating a motor vehicle containing a passenger younger than 18 while under the influence, risk of injury to a minor, and failure to grant right of way when turning left.

Vargas was held on a $75,000 bond and is due in Tolland Superior Court on Friday.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.