Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

‘Our hearts are broken’: 3-year-old hit, killed by car in parking lot

A family in Virginia says their 3-year-old son has died after being hit by a car in a parking lot. (Source: WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ/Gray News) - A Virginia family says they are going through the worst thing a parent could imagine.

Brittany Ashby has organized a GoFundMe on behalf of her sister and brother-in-law after her nephew was hit and killed by a car in an area parking lot Tuesday night.

The family has identified the boy as Logan Kozlowski.

WDBJ reports a prayer service has been scheduled for Wednesday night at the Timberlake Church in Lynchburg.

“Our hearts are broken. We love Logan so much and we are just devastated for him and for his family,” said Rev. Brad McMullen, pastor at Timberlake Church. “Throughout the community, so many lives are touched by his short life.”

Police are continuing their investigation and have asked anyone who may have witnessed Tuesday’s crash to contact Officer Bauserman at 434-455-6047.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said June-like warmth is expected before the weekend.
Technical Discussion: June-like warmth before rain impacts part of the weekend!
Hugo Moraes-DeLima.
Man arrested for running illegal dental operation in a Danbury hotel room
School staff checked voicemails this morning that contained a message of a threat.
South Windsor High School dismisses early due to threat
Pictured left to right: Justin Tatsapaugh and Jose Oliveras Suarez.
Two additional UConn students arrested for vandalism following championship win
Police say 10-year-old Anthony Duran died from injuries he sustained as a result of an incident...
Police: Boy, 10, dies from injuries after fight at trampoline park

Latest News

Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
Police say a Home Depot employee was killed trying to stop a theft at a California store.
Home Depot employee killed trying to stop theft
The parents of 6-week-old twins are in police custody after one of the babies died.
Parents accused of abusing twin babies; 1 found dead in a bassinet
generic crash
I-84 west in Southington remains closed following serious crash
Police say a Home Depot employee was killed trying to stop a theft at a California store.
Home Depot employee killed trying to stop theft