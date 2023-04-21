Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

2 new crayfish species discovered off NC mountains

The Falls crayfish is one of two new species discovered in North Carolina.
The Falls crayfish is one of two new species discovered in North Carolina.(NC Museum of Natural Sciences)
By Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (Gray News) – Two new species of crayfish were found only in North Carolina and nowhere else on the planet, according to the NC Museum of Natural Sciences.

Bronwyn Williams, the research curator of non-molluscan invertebrates at the museum, said the new species - the Stony Fork crayfish and the Falls crayfish - can only be found in the upper Yadkin River basin.

According to Williams, they are both highly restricted in their geographic ranges and acclimated to specific environmental conditions.

A news release from the museum states both species were historically lumped in with a widespread species complex called Cambarus species C.

The museum explains a species complex is a group of what is assumed to be closely related organisms that are similar in appearance, making it difficult to separate into a species.

Williams and his colleagues used newly collected data and historic specimens to show the two species were more similar to a big water crayfish group found in the south-central Appalachians of North Carolina.

“From what we can tell, these particular stream captures have not previously been documented either geologically or biologically,” Williams adds.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A stretch of I-84 in Southington is finally back open tonight after being closed for almost...
Man killed in Southington crash that closed I-84 for hours
Four people shot in Hartford, 12-year-old shot in head
12-year-old girl dies following Hartford shooting
Sunday weather - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Mild & dry today... then cooler, wet & windy for the weekend!
Meriden fire scene on Thursday morning
Police: Fight broke out ahead of fire that left 4 hurt in Meriden
FILE - Moon Bin, a member of K-Pop group ASTRO, poses for photos on the red carpet for the 2021...
K-pop star Moon Bin found dead at home

Latest News

A vehicle fire closed I-95 south in Groton on April 21.
Deadly fuel tanker rollover, fire closes I-95 in Groton
Officials were on the scene of a bear attack on New Road in Avon the morning of April 21.
Woman bitten by black bear Avon
Randy Ferriss and Colton Snyder, both 52, have worked together for 26 years at the U.S....
‘World’s smallest office pool’ wins $1M Mega Millions prize
The turtle suffered severe fractures to the upper portion of its shell. The body cavity could...
Turtle recovering after being hit by a car while ‘looking for love’ during mating season