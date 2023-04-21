43rd annual Daffodil Festival may lack some daffodils

MERIDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - The Meriden Daffodils Festival is set for the end of April, but the daffodils aren’t waiting until April 28th to bloom!

They came to life well in advance of the 43rd annual festival.

Some daffodils are still in bloom, while others have passed their prime.

If you are like Carlene, who visits the park often, you may have seen them at their peak.

“Actually they were beautiful, they came out early, but this place is gorgeous with all of the daffodils,” said Carlene Nazario, Meriden resident.

There are still a few clusters in bloom, but many are dry and past their prime.

“It wasn’t our typical New England winter and with the warm earth, the daffodils decided they would show up a little earlier than normal and enjoy our beautiful park, they bloomed quite nicely and bloomed a little early,” said Ric Suzio, Co-chairman of the Meriden Daffodil Committee.

A fun time will be had despite the lackluster daffodil display.

This Saturday, the largest Tag Sale in the state happens with over 50 vendors participating.

There will also be live music, delicious food, and carnival rides.

Showers on Sunday may temporarily cause the Carnival rides to close.

For more information, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.