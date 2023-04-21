Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Deadly fuel tanker rollover, fire closes I-95 in Groton

By Rob Polansky
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROTON, CT (WFSB) - A deadly fuel tanker rollover and fire has closed both sides of Interstate 95 in Groton.

New London Mayor Michael Passero confirmed that one person was killed.

The Department of Transportation had the closure between exits 86 and 84.

“Due to a serious motor vehicle accident on the Gold Star Bridge, both lanes of I-95 are shut down and the bridge is closed to traffic,” said training Sgt. Joseph Pelchat, New London Police Department. “Expect potential major delays.”

Passero also confirmed to Channel 3 that the southern span of the bridge was closed for a structural inspection. The northern side was closed, but expected to reopen at some point,

State police said injuries were not known.

State police said the Gold Star Bridge was shut down for an “active fire”

Troopers also said fire was confirmed on buildings below the bridge.

Channel 3 viewers have been sending in photos.

Julie Spears showed Eyewitness News a photo of fire one on of the pillars under the bridge around 11:20 a.m.

Fire extended to under the Gold Star Bridge following a tanker rollover on April 21.
Fire extended to under the Gold Star Bridge following a tanker rollover on April 21.(Julie Spears / iWitness)

Readers of Channel 3′s partners The Day posted videos of the fire as well.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A stretch of I-84 in Southington is finally back open tonight after being closed for almost...
Man killed in Southington crash that closed I-84 for hours
Four people shot in Hartford, 12-year-old shot in head
12-year-old girl dies following Hartford shooting
Sunday rain - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Mild & dry today... then cooler, wet & windy for the weekend!
Meriden fire scene on Thursday morning
Police: Fight broke out ahead of fire that left 4 hurt in Meriden
FILE - Moon Bin, a member of K-Pop group ASTRO, poses for photos on the red carpet for the 2021...
K-pop star Moon Bin found dead at home

Latest News

A stretch of I-84 in Southington is finally back open tonight after being closed for almost...
Man killed in Southington crash that closed I-84 for hours
Three tractor trailers were involved in a crash on I-84 east in Hartford the morning of April 18.
Crash involving three tractor trailers backs up traffic on I-84 in Hartford
A rollover crash closed lanes of I-91 north in Wethersfield the morning of April 17.
I-91 north in Wethersfield slowed due to rollover crash
A traffic alert has been issued.
Crash closes Route 15 south in Milford