Deadly fuel tanker rollover, fire closes I-95 in Groton

A deadly fuel tanker rollover and fire has closed both sides of Interstate 95 in Groton.

New London Mayor Michael Passero confirmed that one person was killed.

The Department of Transportation had the closure between exits 86 and 84.

“Due to a serious motor vehicle accident on the Gold Star Bridge, both lanes of I-95 are shut down and the bridge is closed to traffic,” said training Sgt. Joseph Pelchat, New London Police Department. “Expect potential major delays.”

Passero also confirmed to Channel 3 that the southern span of the bridge was closed for a structural inspection. The northern side was closed, but expected to reopen at some point,

State police said injuries were not known.

State police said the Gold Star Bridge was shut down for an “active fire”

#CTtraffic Gold Star Bridge in Groton is shutdown for an active fire. The investigation is in it’s infancy stages and is still active, fluid and ongoing. Please use alternate routes. More info will be released when available. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) April 21, 2023

Troopers also said fire was confirmed on buildings below the bridge.

Julie Spears showed Eyewitness News a photo of fire one on of the pillars under the bridge around 11:20 a.m.

Fire extended to under the Gold Star Bridge following a tanker rollover on April 21. (Julie Spears / iWitness)

Readers of Channel 3′s partners The Day posted videos of the fire as well.

Kayaker Matt Stone of Chester caught this footage from the water near the Gold Star Bridge boat launch @thedayct pic.twitter.com/EyGqSU5Cit — Elizabeth Regan (@eregan_ct) April 21, 2023

Fire on the gold star bridge in groton Ct😳 pic.twitter.com/pxbAMKWWec — chrisstevens7 (@Moneymakerzzz91) April 21, 2023

