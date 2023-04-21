Contests
Woman attacked by black bear in Avon

Officials were on the scene of a bear attack on New Road in Avon the morning of April 21.
Officials were on the scene of a bear attack on New Road in Avon the morning of April 21.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AVON, CT (WFSB) - Emergency crews were on the scene of a bear attack in Avon.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said it was investigating the attack on Friday morning.

Lt. Schmalberger confirmed that it happened in the area of Berkshire Crossing and New Road.

According to police, the woman that was attacked was in her mid to late 60s.

She was walking her leashed dog in a wooded area until a black bear appeared.

The woman suffered from superficial injuries with minor puncture wounds.

She managed to walk back to her home and call for help.

After declining medical attention on scene, she went to the hospital herself to be treated.

DEEP is still on scene attempting to locate the bear.

