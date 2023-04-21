Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Drake Bell’s wife files for divorce

FILE - Drake Bell appears at the world premiere of "The Spy Who Dumped Me" in Los Angeles on...
FILE - Drake Bell appears at the world premiere of "The Spy Who Dumped Me" in Los Angeles on July 25, 2018. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Drake Bell’s wife has filed for divorce just days after the actor was reported missing in Florida and later found safe.

According to People Magazine, Janet Von Schmeling wants to dissolve their marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

The 28-year-old is also requesting legal and physical custody of the couple’s son, as well as spousal support.

The couple, who married in 2018, separated late last year.

The news comes after Bell was reported missing in Daytona Beach last week.

Police thought the former child star was possibly in danger, but he was found safe hours later.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A stretch of I-84 in Southington is finally back open tonight after being closed for almost...
Man killed in Southington crash that closed I-84 for hours
Four people shot in Hartford, 12-year-old shot in head
12-year-old girl dies following Hartford shooting
Sunday rain - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Mild & dry today... then cooler, wet & windy for the weekend!
Meriden fire scene on Thursday morning
Police: Fight broke out ahead of fire that left 4 hurt in Meriden
FILE - Moon Bin, a member of K-Pop group ASTRO, poses for photos on the red carpet for the 2021...
K-pop star Moon Bin found dead at home

Latest News

FILE - Twitter has been in the midst of changes this week.
Confusion as Musk’s Twitter yanks blue checks from agencies
Groton Bridge fire
iWitness VIDEO: Fire under the Gold Star Bridge
A vehicle fire closed I-95 south in Groton on April 21.
Deadly fuel tanker rollover, fire closes I-95 in Groton
As parents were rushing to gather their children, a little girl and her father were hit by a...
6-year-old, others shot after basketball rolled into man’s yard