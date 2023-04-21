Family Friday: Spring traditions, a fairy tale afternoon & free farm fun
(WFSB) - From annual spring traditions to free family fun, let us help you plan your weekend with these upcoming local events.
- Sunday, April 23
- The Wadsworth Mansion, Middletown
- 12:00pm – 3:00pm
- Free to the public
- Rain or shine
- Food trucks, live music, wildlife, & more
- Sunday, April 23
- Killam & Bassette Farmstead, LLC – South Glastonbury
- 1:00pm – 4:00pm
- Free farm-fresh tastings, live music, hayrides, live animals, jam bar & so much more
- Free event, 20% of all sales benefit the Judy Lynch Memorial Scholarship Fund
Ballet Theatre Company’s Cinderella Ballet Brunch
- Sunday, April 23
- Warehouse 635, West Hartford
- 11:00am – 2:00pm
- Ages 5+
- Crafts, breakfast goodies, silent auction, and a meet & greet
