Family Friday: Spring traditions, a fairy tale afternoon & free farm fun

From annual spring traditions to free family fun, let us help you plan your weekend with these upcoming local events.
By WFSB Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
From annual spring traditions to free family fun, let us help you plan your weekend with these upcoming local events.

Daffodil Day

  • Sunday, April 23
  • The Wadsworth Mansion, Middletown
  • 12:00pm – 3:00pm
  • Free to the public
  • Rain or shine
  • Food trucks, live music, wildlife, & more

Free Farm Tasting

  • Sunday, April 23
  • Killam & Bassette Farmstead, LLC – South Glastonbury
  • 1:00pm – 4:00pm
  • Free farm-fresh tastings, live music, hayrides, live animals, jam bar & so much more
  • Free event, 20% of all sales benefit the Judy Lynch Memorial Scholarship Fund

Ballet Theatre Company’s Cinderella Ballet Brunch

  • Sunday, April 23
  • Warehouse 635, West Hartford
  • 11:00am – 2:00pm
  • Ages 5+
  • Crafts, breakfast goodies, silent auction, and a meet & greet

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Family Friday: A spring fest, cherry blossom festival & brick fest live