Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

New state laws generated rise in school book bans, advocacy group says

FILE - School libraries have been under more scrutiny this year.
FILE - School libraries have been under more scrutiny this year.(Source: CNN/KPTV/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Book bans are on the rise as the public school year draws to a close, and one report says nearly a third of them are a direct result of new, restrictive state laws.

PEN America, a literary and free expression advocacy organization, wrote Thursday that 874 titles were banned in the second half of 2022.

The most bans are in five states: Texas, Florida, Missouri, Utah and South Carolina.

The most targeted books addressed ideas of self-discovery, racism and gender identity.

Some politicians, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, dismiss the increase as a hoax, but the PEN America CEO argues that constituents are not fooled.

The report also acknowledges that the closing of entire school libraries indicates that the true scale of book censorship could be even worse than it appears.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A stretch of I-84 in Southington is finally back open tonight after being closed for almost...
Man killed in Southington crash that closed I-84 for hours
Four people shot in Hartford, 12-year-old shot in head
12-year-old girl dies following Hartford shooting
Sunday rain - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Mild & dry today... then cooler, wet & windy for the weekend!
Meriden fire scene on Thursday morning
Police: Fight broke out ahead of fire that left 4 hurt in Meriden
FILE - Moon Bin, a member of K-Pop group ASTRO, poses for photos on the red carpet for the 2021...
K-pop star Moon Bin found dead at home

Latest News

Charges against Alec Baldwin are expected to be dropped on Friday.
Alec Baldwin's charges to be dropped in 'Rust' shooting
FILE - Students at a nearby school pay respects at a memorial for the people who were killed,...
Once-a-week nightmare: US mass killings on a record pace
Four people shot in Hartford, 12-year-old shot in head
12-year-old girl dies following Hartford shooting
12-year-old dies in Hartford
UPDATE: 12-year-old girl dies following Hartford shooting
FILE - Twitter has been in the midst of changes this week.
Elon Musk’s Twitter drops government-funded media labels