Prisoner mistakenly released, able to walk out of jail with cellmate’s belongings

Washington state authorities say they are looking for a convict who was accidentally released from prison. (Source: KPTV)
By KPTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV/Gray News) - A sheriff’s office in Washington is looking for a prisoner who was released by mistake earlier this week.

KPTV reports that inmate Brian Francisco Roman, 26, escaped prison on Monday after impersonating a cellmate who was scheduled to be released.

According to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office, a corrections officer went to get an inmate scheduled for release and found everyone in the cell asleep.

When the officer called for the inmate, Roman claimed to be the prisoner being released.

Authorities said Roman received the other inmate’s property upon being discharged that included clothing, keys and a wallet that contained identification and a debit card.

Roman’s mistaken release was noticed when corrections officers were questioned by the prisoner who was scheduled to be let out.

The sheriff’s office said Roman was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt with a black shirt, gray sweatpants and brown slippers.

An arrest warrant has since been issued for the 26-year-old. He is facing charges of escape, forgery, and theft.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

