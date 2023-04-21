State officials call for automakers to make changes amid rise in vehicle thefts

(WFSB) - State officials are taking on two major automakers, saying their vehicles are too easy to steal.

Connecticut is joining a multi-state effort to get 11 years’ worth of Kias and Hyundais recalled.

There is a rise in social media videos teaching kids how to hot wire Kias and Hyundais.

Police in Waterbury said the problem with these cars is growing in the city. The attorney general said it’s on the automakers to fix.

“Strange cars are always being left here for weeks on end until the cops find them,” said Pierrette LeFebvre.

Lefebvre said she’s sick of seeing stolen cars block the curb in front of her home on Giles Street.

Waterbury police said 189 stolen cars have been recovered in the city this year, speeding past last year’s total of 90.

They said Hyundais and Kias are leading this unfortunate race of five-fingered, four-wheeled discount.

“We did see an increase in those cars beginning in July of ‘22 shortly after these do it yourself or how to videos came out on the internet,” said Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo.

Attorney General William Tong is blaming both automakers.

Tong has joined officials from 17 other states and the District of Columbia, pushing the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to recall Kias and Hyundais.

“I don’t want to hear how much money it’s going to cost they know this is a problem these vehicles are unsafe,” Tong said.

He said cars made between 2011-2022 are featured in social media videos for a reason.

“Eleven years over that these companies Hyundai and Kia chose not to include antitheft devices when every other manufacturer was putting antitheft technology in their cars,” said Tong.

Tong said he approached the automakers back in March and that while they started customer awareness campaigns and offered software updates to fix the flaw, it’s not enough.

“They can’t rely on local police departments to hand out steering wheel locks and take care of this issue ourselves,” said Tong.

As for how many cars are affected with this ignition vulnerability, Tong and the other attorney generals estimate it’s in the range of 8 million.

