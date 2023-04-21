Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

UConn men face several changes fresh off national championship win

UConn men face several changes fresh off national championship win
By Nkwa Asonye
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STORRS, Conn. (WFSB) - Fresh off a national title, the UConn men’s basketball team is facing some pretty significant changes next year.

Four starters from UConn’s title-winning team have declared for the NBA Draft.

While Adama Sanogo and Jordan Hawkins are officially pros, guards Andre Jackson and Tristen Newton can return if they choose, maintaining their college eligibility.

Three other players have entered the transfer portal where each one can play somewhere else next year.

One of them, reserve guard Nahiem Alleyne, already has a new home.

“We anticipated having a national championship year. This is what elite programs face. They face players leaving early for the NBA, they face players going through the draft process and maintaining eligibility,” said UConn coach Dan Hurley. “Outsiders feel like it’s a little chaotic, but for us, we’re very comfortable with all this going on because it’s just the reality of what it is daily.”

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A stretch of I-84 in Southington is finally back open tonight after being closed for almost...
Man killed in Southington crash that closed I-84 for hours
Peter Manfredonia pleaded guilty to two murders in 2020 as part of a crime spree, court...
Former UConn student sentenced for killing man with sword in 2020
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said Friday will be mostly sunny and warm, and there is a chance...
Technical Discussion: Mild & dry tomorrow... then cooler, wet & windy for the weekend!
The incident happened in Westport around 3 a.m. this morning.
‘Errant tire’ shears off vehicle roof, causes serious crash on I-95
Brian Bushnell and Casimarie Castro face charges after an investigation revealed that they...
Parents accused of neglecting, abusing children in Southington

Latest News

WFSB File
Four people shot in Hartford, 12-year-old shot in head
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said Friday will be mostly sunny and warm, and there is a chance...
Technical Discussion: Mild & dry tomorrow... then cooler, wet & windy for the weekend!
Calls for automakers to make changes amid rise in vehicle thefts
State officials call for automakers to make changes amid rise in vehicle thefts
Daffodils at Hubbard Park in Meriden
43rd annual Daffodil Festival may lack some daffodils