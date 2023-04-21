UConn men face several changes fresh off national championship win

STORRS, Conn. (WFSB) - Fresh off a national title, the UConn men’s basketball team is facing some pretty significant changes next year.

Four starters from UConn’s title-winning team have declared for the NBA Draft.

While Adama Sanogo and Jordan Hawkins are officially pros, guards Andre Jackson and Tristen Newton can return if they choose, maintaining their college eligibility.

Three other players have entered the transfer portal where each one can play somewhere else next year.

One of them, reserve guard Nahiem Alleyne, already has a new home.

“We anticipated having a national championship year. This is what elite programs face. They face players leaving early for the NBA, they face players going through the draft process and maintaining eligibility,” said UConn coach Dan Hurley. “Outsiders feel like it’s a little chaotic, but for us, we’re very comfortable with all this going on because it’s just the reality of what it is daily.”

