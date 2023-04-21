Contests
Update: Phillip Vargas, responsible for crash that led to 2 deaths in court

Phillip Vargas is expected to appear in Tolland Superior Court today.
By Marcy Jones
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TOLLAND, CT (WFSB) - More details were released about the driver in a deadly car crash involving a Vernon police officer that happened earlier this month.

At the time, there were many unanswered questions about the crash that resulted in the death of a 26-year-old woman from Massachusetts.

33-year-old Phillip Vargas faces multiple charges in connection with the deadly crash on April 2.

According to the arrest warrant, a Vernon police officer was responding to a call with his emergency lights and siren.

While the officer was driving eastbound, Vargas traveled westbound turning in front of the officer at the intersection of Center Road and Bolton Road.

The arrest warrant confirmed that there were 2 open Guinness bottles with liquid inside and about 27 fireball nips, some unopened, some opened, and some damaged.

In another section of the warrant, THC and alcohol were found in his system along with naloxone which can be used to treat overdoses.

The high impact collision caused incredible damage, and it was all caught on camera.

Due to the impact, passenger 26-year-old Bianca Colon did not survive the crash.

The couple’s infant son was also in the car at the time and was injured in the accident.

Some of the charges included Manslaughter with a Motor Vehicle, Reckless Endangerment, operating under the influence, and risk of injury to a minor.

Vargas was held on a 75,000 dollar bond and set to appear in Tolland superior court today.

