Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Waterbury Police make arrest in March homicide

On 4-20-23 Waterbury PD Major Crimes Detectives located and took into police custody a suspect...
On 4-20-23 Waterbury PD Major Crimes Detectives located and took into police custody a suspect wanted in connection with this homicide incident.(Waterbury Police)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Waterbury Police have taken a suspect into custody in connection with a homicide incident that took place in March.

On March 19, at 8:47 p.m., Waterbury Police responded to 300 Hill St. on a complaint of a gunshot victim, later identified as 37-year-old John Rosario.

The incident occurred inside a vacant apartment in a multifamily apartment building.

Police said Rosario suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was later pronounced deceased shortly after officers arrived on scene.

Yesterday, police took 38-year-old Jose Cintron, of Waterbury, into custody.

“Investigators served an arrest warrant, charging Cintron with the following offenses: murder, conspiracy at murder, weapons in a motor vehicle, possession of an assault weapon, illegal possession of a large capacity magazine, reckless endangerment 1st, and criminal possession of a firearm,” Police said.

Cintron was held by police on a $2,000,000 bond.

Police say additional arrests are expected in connection with this homicide.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A stretch of I-84 in Southington is finally back open tonight after being closed for almost...
Man killed in Southington crash that closed I-84 for hours
Four people shot in Hartford, 12-year-old shot in head
12-year-old girl dies following Hartford shooting
Sunday weather - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Cooler, wet & windy for the weekend!
Meriden fire scene on Thursday morning
Police: Fight broke out ahead of fire that left 4 hurt in Meriden
FILE - Moon Bin, a member of K-Pop group ASTRO, poses for photos on the red carpet for the 2021...
K-pop star Moon Bin found dead at home

Latest News

Sunday weather - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Cooler, wet & windy for the weekend!
A vehicle fire closed I-95 south in Groton on April 21.
Deadly fuel tanker rollover, fire closes I-95 in Groton
Officials were on the scene of a bear attack on New Road in Avon the morning of April 21.
Woman bitten by black bear Avon
Groton mayor
NEWS CONFERENCE: Groton's mayor talks about other fires that ignited from the Gold Star Bridge rollover