Waterbury Police make arrest in March homicide

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Waterbury Police have taken a suspect into custody in connection with a homicide incident that took place in March.

On March 19, at 8:47 p.m., Waterbury Police responded to 300 Hill St. on a complaint of a gunshot victim, later identified as 37-year-old John Rosario.

The incident occurred inside a vacant apartment in a multifamily apartment building.

Police said Rosario suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was later pronounced deceased shortly after officers arrived on scene.

Yesterday, police took 38-year-old Jose Cintron, of Waterbury, into custody.

“Investigators served an arrest warrant, charging Cintron with the following offenses: murder, conspiracy at murder, weapons in a motor vehicle, possession of an assault weapon, illegal possession of a large capacity magazine, reckless endangerment 1st, and criminal possession of a firearm,” Police said.

Cintron was held by police on a $2,000,000 bond.

Police say additional arrests are expected in connection with this homicide.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.