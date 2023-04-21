Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Whalers Helping Whalers food pantry seeking help from the community

Whalers Helping Whalers food pantry needs help
By Luke Hajdasz
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - A New London food pantry all about helping others is in need of some help itself.

Whalers Helping Whalers started not long after the pandemic did. Chef Tomm Johnson leads the group.

“If someone calls me up and says, ‘Hey Chef Tomm, I got this do you want it?’ I say send it my way. ‘You don’t even know what it is!’ I say, send it to me! We’ll find someone who needs it,” Chef Tomm explained.

The food pantry, in the Elks Lodge on Washington Street, is open each Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

People in need can come take anything: food, drink, bedding, toys, school supplies, whatever is needed, at no charge.

“If they go from having it to not having it, well, where is it going to come from,” Chef Tomm said.

The pantry is running low on cash.

“Anything will help us,” Chef Tomm said. “We have $700 in the bank account right now, which is not a good spot to be in.”

The non-profit has gotten grant money in the past. It recently applied for $15,000 in grants from the city of New London. Because it is so competitive, it’s looking like Whalers Helping Whalers will only get about $1,800.

“We may be stuck with $1,800 and we’ll have to figure it out,” Chef Tomm said.

To make ends meet, Chef Tomm needs help from the public. If not...

“We may have to cut back operations,” Chef Tomm said. “We do have other grants out there, hopefully we get some, we’ll have to see what happens.”

Here is a link to the group’s GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/f/whalers-helping-whalers

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A stretch of I-84 in Southington is finally back open tonight after being closed for almost...
Man killed in Southington crash that closed I-84 for hours
Peter Manfredonia pleaded guilty to two murders in 2020 as part of a crime spree, court...
Former UConn student sentenced for killing man with sword in 2020
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said Friday will be mostly sunny and warm, and there is a chance...
Technical Discussion: Mild & dry tomorrow... then cooler, wet & windy for the weekend!
The incident happened in Westport around 3 a.m. this morning.
‘Errant tire’ shears off vehicle roof, causes serious crash on I-95
Brian Bushnell and Casimarie Castro face charges after an investigation revealed that they...
Parents accused of neglecting, abusing children in Southington

Latest News

WFSB File
Double shooting under investigation in Hartford
Calls for automakers to make changes amid rise in vehicle thefts
State officials call for automakers to make changes amid rise in vehicle thefts
Daffodils at Hubbard Park in Meriden
43rd annual Daffodil Festival may lack some daffodils
Students at Saint Thomas and Saint Timothy School in West Hartford held a Walk-A-Thon to raise...
VIDEO: Walk-A-Thon held to raise money for teachers