Whalers Helping Whalers food pantry seeking help from the community

NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - A New London food pantry all about helping others is in need of some help itself.

Whalers Helping Whalers started not long after the pandemic did. Chef Tomm Johnson leads the group.

“If someone calls me up and says, ‘Hey Chef Tomm, I got this do you want it?’ I say send it my way. ‘You don’t even know what it is!’ I say, send it to me! We’ll find someone who needs it,” Chef Tomm explained.

The food pantry, in the Elks Lodge on Washington Street, is open each Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

People in need can come take anything: food, drink, bedding, toys, school supplies, whatever is needed, at no charge.

“If they go from having it to not having it, well, where is it going to come from,” Chef Tomm said.

The pantry is running low on cash.

“Anything will help us,” Chef Tomm said. “We have $700 in the bank account right now, which is not a good spot to be in.”

The non-profit has gotten grant money in the past. It recently applied for $15,000 in grants from the city of New London. Because it is so competitive, it’s looking like Whalers Helping Whalers will only get about $1,800.

“We may be stuck with $1,800 and we’ll have to figure it out,” Chef Tomm said.

To make ends meet, Chef Tomm needs help from the public. If not...

“We may have to cut back operations,” Chef Tomm said. “We do have other grants out there, hopefully we get some, we’ll have to see what happens.”

Here is a link to the group’s GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/f/whalers-helping-whalers

