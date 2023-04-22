24-year old crashes into tandem tractor trailer on I-84

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A Fedex Ground Package System Inc. truck crashed into a car on I-84 near Exit 60 and 62.

Dario Freire Alves was driving the truck westbound in the center lane approximately 1/2 mile west of the mentioned exits.

A volkswagen also traveled westbound in the left lane but eventually veered into the center lane striking the truck.

The driver of the car was identified as 24-year old Christopher Xavier Gillespie from Rocky Hill.

Due to the impact, Freire Alves lost control crashing into the right shoulder and rolled over.

Freire Alves was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.

Gillespie was found at fault for the incident.

He was issued an infraction for failure to maintain lane, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.

