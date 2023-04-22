CT man arrested for threatening to kill Florida Sheriff

(WFSB) - A CT man is in custody waiting for extradition after threatening to kill a Florida Sheriff.

Volusia Sheriff’s Office in DeLand, Florida, said 23-year-old Cristhian Zapata was arrested on Wednesday by the Shelton Police Department.

The arrest stems from an incident on April 7, where Zapata posted to 4Chan, “I WILL KILL CHITWOOD, MARK MY WORDS.”

The post was flagged by the Central Florida Intelligence Exchange for further investigation.

At the time of the post, police learned that Zapata was residing in an apartment in Ansonia with his sister, along with her fiancé and child.

They had since moved to Zapata’s mother’s home in Shelton.

Zapata’s sister told Ansonia police detectives her brother spent much of his time on his computer, often participating in extremist chat rooms and “talking to unknown people about conspiracy theories and white supremacist ideology,” according to the police report.

She also told police Zapata was fascinated with Hitler.

Zapata admitted to police he posted the threat but said he was surprised that others who made similar threats had been arrested because he believes in the First Amendment.

He also identified himself as a nationalist.

“Zapata was arrested Wednesday evening by the Shelton Police Department on a felony warrant for making a written threat to kill, which carries a $100,000 bond,” said the Volusia Sheriff’s Office.

"His arrest follows those of Richard Golden in South Brunswick, N.J., and Tyler Meyer in San Diego, Calif., on the same charges, both of whom were similarly described as young men who had limited social activity and spent the majority of their time participating in extremist, neo-Nazi and/or white supremacist forums on the Internet. Their threats are just a few of the many that have been posted following Sheriff Chitwood’s response to extremist activity, hate propaganda campaigns, and harassment of Jewish people and others in Volusia County and Central Florida."

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.