Home is ‘total loss’ after fire in Manchester

"MFRE responded to 596 Woodbridge Street for a structure fire this afternoon."
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - A family has lost their home after an attached garage fire quickly spread to the rest of the home.

The Manchester Fire Department responded to 596 Woodbridge Street for a structure fire at 12:56 p.m. this afternoon.

“Companies found heavy fire from the attached garage of a single-family house with significant extension into the house itself,” said fire officials.

A neighboring home also sustained heat damage, and a brush fire was ignited.

Firefighters had the fire under control by 2:01 p.m.

They said the house was a total loss.

There were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

