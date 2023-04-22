Home is ‘total loss’ after fire in Manchester
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - A family has lost their home after an attached garage fire quickly spread to the rest of the home.
The Manchester Fire Department responded to 596 Woodbridge Street for a structure fire at 12:56 p.m. this afternoon.
“Companies found heavy fire from the attached garage of a single-family house with significant extension into the house itself,” said fire officials.
A neighboring home also sustained heat damage, and a brush fire was ignited.
Firefighters had the fire under control by 2:01 p.m.
They said the house was a total loss.
There were no injuries.
The cause of the fire is being investigated.
