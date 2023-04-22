Justice Department Secures $400,000 in Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Against CT Landlord

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WFSB) - A New London landlord, as well as businesses who owned the property, must pay out $350,000 to compensate female tenants and applicants who were sexually harassed.

They must also pay a $50,000 civil penalty to the United States.

A lawsuit was filed in February 2019 against New London landlord Richard Bruno alleging that from at least 2011 through 2016, Bruno sexually harassed female tenants and applicants of rental properties owned or co-owned by Bruno, Domco LLC, and Domco II LLC.

According to the complaint, Bruno committed numerous different inappropriate acts, including pressuring female applicants into sexual acts to secure a rental property, threatening to evict female tenants if they refused to engage in sexual acts, asking to take photos and video of female tenants, and their children, and forcing female tenants and their minor female children to view “dungeons” or “sex rooms” in the rental properties.

Bruno has been incarcerated since 2017, serving a 16-year sentence for producing child pornography with a tenant’s minor child in one of the properties he managed.

“No person should ever have to endure sexual harassment in order to get or keep housing,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “When landlords and housing providers sexually harass those seeking a roof over their head, they undermine human dignity and violate the sense of safety and privacy in one’s home that we all deserve. As the Justice Department commemorates National Fair Housing Month, we stand more committed than ever to holding housing providers accountable for their unlawful behavior and seeking relief for survivors.”

“Mr. Bruno abused his power as a landlord to sexually harass and victimize his vulnerable tenants for years,” said U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery for the District of Connecticut. “This settlement serves as an important reminder to the Connecticut community that sexual harassment by landlords is a violation of federal law, and this office will not hesitate to seek justice for any victims of such intolerable conduct.”

Bruno is permanently prohibited from owning and managing residential rental properties in the future.

