Multi-alarm fire at Connecticut Scrap in Uncasville

UNCASVILLE, CT (WFSB) - Crews responded to the third fire at Connecticut Scrap that required a minimum of 12 hours on-site.

While the cause of the fire is still unknown, the scrap metal continued to burn for hours making it difficult to diffuse.

Oakdale Fire Chief Micah Messer said, ““on average it’s taken us about 12 hours to attack a fire like this because of how deep and involved the fire is to the bottom of the pile.”

A crane operator continues to pull apart at the center of the pile to douse it with water.

Firefighters eventually put out the fire, but the water created a lot of smoke.

“It’s a very slow and tedious process,” Messer said. “You just got make sure looking from the outside you don’t see the fire until you actually get inside of it when you start pulling it apart you can see some more spots you need to hit.”

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection arrived on scene and confirmed that the air quality was safe for neighbors.

Crews close to the fire were required to wear a specialized protective mask.

Although the fire was distinguished, firefighters expect to go through 2 million gallons of water as they did the past two fires.

Approximately 18 tankers from Eastern Connecticut were called in to bring water from a nearby pond and river.

Crews confirmed that there were no injuries.

