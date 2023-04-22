Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

‘Park outside’: GM recalls 40,000 pickups to fix fire risk

Potentially 40,428 certain Chevrolet Silverado medium-duty trucks could be affected by a...
Potentially 40,428 certain Chevrolet Silverado medium-duty trucks could be affected by a potential leak in brake fluid that could result in a fire.(General Motors)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — General Motors is recalling certain Chevrolet Silverado medium-duty trucks for model year 2019 or later, following the discovery of a potential leak in brake fluid that could result in a fire.

Potentially 40,428 vehicles could be affected. They include 4500HD, 5500HD, and 6500HD models with model years between 2019 and 2023, according to documents posted by U.S. safety regulators on Saturday.

The vehicles may have a brake pressure sensor assembly that allows brake fluid to leak and cause a short circuit. That in turn increases the risk of a fire that could occur when the vehicle is either driving or parked.

GM advises owners with potentially affected models to park outdoors and away from structures until the recall repair is done. Vehicles with model years before 2019 used a different design.

GM said it’s not aware of any injuries related to the condition.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vehicle fire closed I-95 south in Groton on April 21.
Victim identified in deadly fuel tanker rollover
Woman bitten by black bear Avon
Woman bitten by black bear Avon
Four people shot in Hartford, 12-year-old shot in head
12-year-old girl dies following Hartford shooting
Meteorologist Lorin Richardson updates the weather for Saturday Apr. 22.
Technical Discussion: A Cooler Weekend! Cloudy Today, Rain Tonight Through Tomorrow...
On 4-20-23 Waterbury PD Major Crimes Detectives located and took into police custody a suspect...
Waterbury Police make arrest in March homicide

Latest News

CPS has returned a newborn to its parents after being removed over a dispute about treatment.
CPS returns baby to parents after nearly a month-long dispute over jaundice treatment
CPS has returned a newborn to its parents after being removed over a dispute about treatment.
Family gets baby back from CPS after 22 days
DEEP confirmed the air quality as a result of the fire is safe for people in the surrounding...
Multi-alarm fire at Connecticut Scrap in Uncasville
Your Channel 3 Eyewitness News Saturday update