SOMETHING'S COOKING: Americana restaurant opens and fulfills a couple's dream

A husband-and-wife team opened their very first full-service restaurant in West Hartford called Americana.
By Roger Susanin and Kristina Russo
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 8:32 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A husband-and-wife team opened their very first full-service restaurant in West Hartford called Americana.

As Julie and Enrique Rodriguez showed a sneak peak of their restaurant, it was clear that this place was more than just a business; it was a dream.

“This is an example of when you put your mind to something you got to go get it,” said Enrique. “This is the land of opportunities.”

Enrique moved to the U.S. from Mexico at 17-years old and worked his way up from a line cook to an Executive Chef.

Now, Enrique and Julie own several takeout restaurants, but Americana was different.

“I’m excited, nervous, and exhilarated all in one,” said Julie.

The business has a great location on Parkville Road, great patio, comfy dining room, and sleek modern bar!

The Americana menu was filled with many elevated classics such as eggs benny, burgers, and waffle fries.

The restaurant opened this weekend, and Americana was more than ready to showcase their dream.

