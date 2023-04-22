Vigil held for 12-year-old killed in drive-by shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Family, friends, and community members are remembering 12-year-old Se’Cret Pierce tonight.

She was shot and killed in Hartford during a drive-by shooting earlier this week.

Se’Cret was a seventh grader at Milner Middle School.

Those who knew her say she was beautiful and full of life.

People sang songs, prayed, and held candles in her honor on Huntington Street where the shooting took place.

They’re calling for anyone who knows anything about what happened to come forward and share that information.

Police say the drive-by shooting was a targeted attack on two men and a teenage boy.

Se’Cret was 30 feet away from them inside of a parked car on Huntington Street when another car sped by and shots were fired.

Se’Cret was not a target, but she was shot too.

She died at the hospital Friday morning.

“There was a time when people’s heart was filled with compassion, but now it’s malice and envy. It is time for us to rise together and begin to realize who we are. And we’re just asking today if anybody knows who did it. We’re praying for that person’s soul as well because they’ve got to be something else to do something like that,” said a cousin of Se’Cret.

The three others who were shot are all expected to be okay.

“She was big on loyalty and love. She was the youngest of the bunch and was loved unconditionally from her whole family,” said Khaya Judkins, Se’Cret’s aunt, in a GoFundMe statement.

If you would like to support the family, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.