Fire destroys church in Eastford

By Evan Sobol
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EASTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A fire burned down a church in Eastford Sunday morning.

Crews responded to a fire at the Congregational Church of Eastford on Church Road.

The church made a post on social media:

Departments from multiple towns are responding.

Quiet Corner Alerts shared video of the flames:

Woodstock Volunteer Fire confirmed they are assisting Eastford Fire.

There is no word on a cause.

Channel 3 has a crew headed to the scene.

This story is breaking. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

