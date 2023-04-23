Fire destroys church in Eastford
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EASTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A fire burned down a church in Eastford Sunday morning.
Crews responded to a fire at the Congregational Church of Eastford on Church Road.
The church made a post on social media:
Departments from multiple towns are responding.
Quiet Corner Alerts shared video of the flames:
Woodstock Volunteer Fire confirmed they are assisting Eastford Fire.
There is no word on a cause.
Channel 3 has a crew headed to the scene.
This story is breaking. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.