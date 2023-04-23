Fire destroys church in Eastford

EASTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A fire burned down a church in Eastford Sunday morning.

Crews responded to a fire at the Congregational Church of Eastford on Church Road.

The church made a post on social media:

Departments from multiple towns are responding.

Quiet Corner Alerts shared video of the flames:

Woodstock Volunteer Fire confirmed they are assisting Eastford Fire.

There is no word on a cause.

