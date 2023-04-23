Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Drug suspect takes off with sheriff’s meth after sting fails

A suspected drug trafficker is on the run with nearly 60 pounds of methamphetamine belonging to...
A suspected drug trafficker is on the run with nearly 60 pounds of methamphetamine belonging to a California sheriff's department after an undercover sting went wrong, authorities said.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) - A suspected drug trafficker is on the run with nearly 60 pounds (27 kilograms) of methamphetamine belonging to a California sheriff’s department after an undercover sting went wrong, authorities said.

The Press-Enterprise reported Friday that the Sheriff’s Department in Riverside County, southeast of Los Angeles, is now trying to get its drugs back.

Authorities set up the sting Wednesday in an attempt to identify drug traffickers. Undercover deputies met with the suspect for the drug sale, and the suspect later drove away, the newspaper reported.

Deputies from the gang task force then attempted to pull over the suspect, who refused to yield and sped off, the department said in a statement.

“Due to the high speeds and suspect’s disregard for public safety, deputies lost sight of the vehicle,” the statement said.

In response to an emailed request for comment sent by The Associated Press, the sheriff’s department declined to release additional details.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vehicle fire closed I-95 south in Groton on April 21.
Victim identified in deadly fuel tanker rollover
FORECAST: A Cooler Weekend! Rain, Heavy At Times Tonight Through Tomorrow...
Technical Discussion: Our Early Warning Weather Alert Continues for Wet, Windy & Stormy Conditions!
The truck broke through the guard rail and was hanging off the side of the overpass for a short...
24-year-old caused crash that closed part of I-84 in Manchester
Four people shot in Hartford, 12-year-old shot in head
12-year-old girl dies following Hartford shooting
How do state workers determine if any structural damage was done to the Gold Star Memorial...
How do state workers determine if any structural damage was done to the Gold Star Memorial Bridge?

Latest News

Charles Smith, 18, has been charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two...
Man, 18, charged after fatal road rage shooting in Missouri, prosecutors say
The governor says violent crime in Jackson has made it necessary to expand where Capitol Police...
Mississippi governor signs bill to expand police control
FORECAST: A Cooler Weekend! Rain, Heavy At Times Tonight Through Tomorrow...
Technical Discussion: Our Early Warning Weather Alert Continues for Wet, Windy & Stormy Conditions!
Police say the shooters drove through the block and indiscriminately fired upon people in a...
Police: 12-year-old girl, 7 others shot at multiple locations in DC neighborhood