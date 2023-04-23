Contests
Hartford police search for driver involved in deadly hit-and-run

WFSB File(WFSB)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A man is dead after being struck by a driver in Hartford.

Police said the crash happened Saturday night on Farmington Avenue near Gillette Street. Officers responded around 10:56 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man on the sidewalk with serious injuries.

The driver involved fled the scene, authorities said.

Police said the 30-year-old victim was taken to St. Francis Hospital where he later died.

The victim has not been identified.

Hartford police said the driver was operating a white SUV, possibly a Chevrolet Trailblazer. It had a roof rack and a sunroof.

“It was last seen heading westbound on Farmington Avenue from Sisson Avenue,” police said.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Hartford Police Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

