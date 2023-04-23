Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

New Haven police: Woman killed in overnight shooting

New Haven Police Generic
New Haven Police Generic(WFSB)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A woman was killed in a New Haven shooting overnight, according to police.

Authorities said it happened on Saltonstall Avenue early Sunday morning. Officers arrived around 1:11 a.m.

Police found a 26-year-old woman who had been shot.

She was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital where she died of her injuries.

The victim has not been identified.

“Detectives from the NHPD’s Major Crimes Unit and Bureau of Identification arrived at the location to interview potential witnesses and collect evidence,” New Haven police said.

No further information was available.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vehicle fire closed I-95 south in Groton on April 21.
Victim identified in deadly fuel tanker rollover
Channel 3's Lorin Richardson said the rain and storms will clear up this afternoon.
Technical Discussion: Our Early Warning Weather Alert Continues for Wet, Windy & Stormy Conditions!
The truck broke through the guard rail and was hanging off the side of the overpass for a short...
24-year-old caused crash that closed part of I-84 in Manchester
Four people shot in Hartford, 12-year-old shot in head
12-year-old girl dies following Hartford shooting
How do state workers determine if any structural damage was done to the Gold Star Memorial...
How do state workers determine if any structural damage was done to the Gold Star Memorial Bridge?

Latest News

Baseball
Hartford Yard Goats game postponed due to weather
Channel 3's Lorin Richardson said the rain and storms will clear up this afternoon.
Technical Discussion: Our Early Warning Weather Alert Continues for Wet, Windy & Stormy Conditions!
WFSB File
Hartford police search for driver involved in deadly hit-and-run
Fire at the Congregational Church of Eastford.
Fire destroys historic church in Eastford