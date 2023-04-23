New Haven police: Woman killed in overnight shooting

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A woman was killed in a New Haven shooting overnight, according to police.

Authorities said it happened on Saltonstall Avenue early Sunday morning. Officers arrived around 1:11 a.m.

Police found a 26-year-old woman who had been shot.

She was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital where she died of her injuries.

The victim has not been identified.

“Detectives from the NHPD’s Major Crimes Unit and Bureau of Identification arrived at the location to interview potential witnesses and collect evidence,” New Haven police said.

No further information was available.

