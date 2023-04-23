Contests
Police investigate shooting at ‘stunt driving show’ in New Haven

New Haven Police Generic
New Haven Police Generic(WFSB)
By Nina Pezzello
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Police are investigating after a woman was shot at a “stunt driving show” in New Haven, according to police.

Authorities said a large crowd gathered overnight at the Lowe’s parking lot on Foxon Boulevard.

Reckless drivers started hitting pedestrians, said police. The female victim began to run away.

“She heard a single gunshot and realized she had been struck,” New Haven police said.

The victim was brought to the hospital by her friends with a non life-threatening injury.

No other individuals have reported to police they were injured.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call detectives at 203-946-6304 or through the department’s anonymous tip-line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).

