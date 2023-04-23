Police investigate shooting at ‘stunt driving show’ in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Police are investigating after a woman was shot at a “stunt driving show” in New Haven, according to police.
Authorities said a large crowd gathered overnight at the Lowe’s parking lot on Foxon Boulevard.
Reckless drivers started hitting pedestrians, said police. The female victim began to run away.
“She heard a single gunshot and realized she had been struck,” New Haven police said.
The victim was brought to the hospital by her friends with a non life-threatening injury.
No other individuals have reported to police they were injured.
Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call detectives at 203-946-6304 or through the department’s anonymous tip-line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).
Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.