Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Struggling Bed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy protection

Bed Bath & Beyond said it has filed for bankruptcy protection.
Bed Bath & Beyond said it has filed for bankruptcy protection.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION, N.J. (AP) — Bed Bath & Beyond has filed for bankruptcy protection, but its stores and websites will remain open and continue serving customers, the company said.

The beleaguered home goods chain made the filing Sunday in U.S. District Court in New Jersey, listing its estimated assets and liabilities in the range of $1 billion and $10 billion. The move comes after the company failed to secure funds to stay afloat.

In a statement, the company based in Union, New Jersey, said it voluntarily made the filing “to implement an orderly wind down of its businesses while conducting a limited marketing process to solicit interest in one or more sales of some or all of its assets.”

The firm said its 360 Bed Bath & Beyond and 120 Buy Buy Baby stores and websites will remain open and continue serving customers as it “begins its efforts to effectuate the closure of its retail locations.”

The company said it also intends to uphold commitments to customers, employees and partners.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vehicle fire closed I-95 south in Groton on April 21.
Victim identified in deadly fuel tanker rollover
Channel 3's Lorin Richardson is tracking widespread rain and storms for Sunday morning.
Technical Discussion: Our Early Warning Weather Alert Continues for Wet, Windy & Stormy Conditions!
The truck broke through the guard rail and was hanging off the side of the overpass for a short...
24-year-old caused crash that closed part of I-84 in Manchester
Four people shot in Hartford, 12-year-old shot in head
12-year-old girl dies following Hartford shooting
How do state workers determine if any structural damage was done to the Gold Star Memorial...
How do state workers determine if any structural damage was done to the Gold Star Memorial Bridge?

Latest News

The meteor that likely caused a sonic boom in Indiana was captured by the home security system...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Sonic boom caused by meteor startles residents in Indiana
An Amber Alert has been issued for 5-month-old Avah Fay Richmond. She was last seen in...
Amber Alert issued for 5-month-old out of Tennessee
Fire at the Congregational Church of Eastford.
Fire destroys church in Eastford
Fire destroys church in Eastford
VIDEO: Fire destroys church in Eastford