Transportation crews make progress in repairs after deadly tanker roller

Transportation crews are making progress on repairs after yesterday’s deadly fuel tanker rollover shut down the Gold Star Bridge for hours.
By Mike Cerullo
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GROTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Transportation crews are making progress on repairs after yesterday’s deadly fuel tanker rollover shut down the Gold Star Bridge for hours.

Traffic is now flowing in both directions on the bridge thanks to transportation crews who have been working around the clock.

“Our next steps when we get back into the office is churn a path forward, what’s the long-term fix, what’s the long-term project,” said Josh Morgan, CT DOT spokesperson.

About 24 hours after the deadly fuel tanker rollover crash caused a nightmare for drivers, CT DOT says four southbound lanes on the bridge are back open.

“The bridge is safe. The structural integrity was not damaged at all,” said Morgan.

The next step in the clean up is to get the spots that are still closed back open.

“Entering 95 Southbound from that bridge street on-ramp in Groton, that’s going to look different. That’s a two-lane on-ramp, but we’re restricting it to one lane,” Morgan explained. “The shoulder’s going to remain closed, and the pedestrian crossing is going to remain closed.”

Morgan says plans are in the work to get those areas open again, but no exact timeline is in place.

Meanwhile, family and friends of the driver killed in Friday’s crash are grieving.

McCarthy Heating Oil Service released a statement about their driver, 43-year-old Wallace Fauquet.

“Wally” will be greatly missed. His energy and enthusiasm was infectious. Our love and prayers go out to his lovely wife, Elaine and 4 children.”

McCarthy Heating Oil

