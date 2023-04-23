Hartford Yard Goats game postponed due to weather

Contests
By Evan Sobol
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The Hartford Yard Goats’ game set for Sunday afternoon has been postponed due to the weather.

The Yard Goats were scheduled to take on the Binghamton Rumble Ponies at Dunkin’ Park.

No make-up date has been announced, the team said.

“Fans holding tickets for today’s game can exchange them for a ticket for any remaining game this season,” the Yard Goats said.

Hartford’s next home game is May 2 against the Reading Fightin Phils.

