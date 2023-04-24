Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Aurora Borealis lights up Connecticut sky

Caption
By Rob Polansky
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFSB) - The Aurora Borealis was visible in Connecticut Sunday night.

Channel 3 viewers captured photographs of the shots, some from Barkhamsted and Bristol.

Over the next few years, the northern lights might appear further south more regularly, Robert Massey, executive director at the Royal Astronomical Society, told CNN.

Massey said the sun goes through an 11-year solar cycle where the flare activity level fluctuates. Cycle 25, the latest one, began in Dec. 2019 with a solar minimum — a period when the sun is still active, but it’s quieter and has fewer sunspots.

The planet is approaching a solar maximum, expected to occur in July 2025, which will be a time when there are a large number of sunspots and increased solar activity.

Massey said the solar events that cause auroras will become more common as we head toward the solar maximum.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at the Congregational Church of Eastford.
Fire destroys historic church in Eastford
The following is a technical discussion written by Eyewitness News meteorologists.
Technical Discussion: We’re in for a partly cloudy day today, with a chance for some frost overnight tonight!
A man is dead after being struck by a driver in Hartford.
Hartford police search for driver involved in deadly hit-and-run
Guerrero was placed under arrest for the charge of murder.
Suspect identified in fatal overnight shooting
A vehicle fire closed I-95 south in Groton on April 21.
Victim identified in deadly fuel tanker rollover

Latest News

FILE - Boxes of the drug mifepristone sit on a shelf at the West Alabama Women's Center in...
Ban on miscarriage management, abortion drug still possible
A man is dead after being struck by a driver in Hartford.
Hartford police search for driver involved in deadly hit-and-run
Newington detectives said they're investigating a shots fired incident at a home on Robbins...
Police: Shots were fired into Newington home
Connecticut State Colleges and Universities.
WATCH LIVE: CSCU president to talk about ‘devastating effects’ of proposed state budget