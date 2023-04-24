Ban on miscarriage management, abortion drug still possible

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Despite a decision late last week to temporarily continue the use of a miscarriage management and abortion drug, a ban remains in the realm of possibility.

Advocates and Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal planned an news conference to talk about the impact a potential ban on mifepristone would have on the women who need it.

The news conference was set for 9 a.m. at Planned Parenthood of Southern New England in New Haven.

While the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday night temporarily allowed continued access to the medication, Blumenthal said the case now goes back to a federal circuit court.

Mifepristone has been approved for use in the U.S. since 2000 and more than 5 million people have used it. Mifepristone is used in combination with a second drug, misoprostol, in more than half of all abortions in the U.S.

The Associated Press reported that the court’s action Friday almost certainly will leave access to mifepristone unchanged at least into next year, as appeals play out, including a potential appeal to the high court. The next stop for the case is at the New Orleans-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit, which has set arguments in the case for May 17.

